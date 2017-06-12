'Uganda's homes should have fiber optic cables'
More homes and buildings in Uganda should have fiber optic cables to supply cheaper internet services, Frank Tumwebaze, minister for information and communication technology has proposed. Tumwebaze explained that the strategy of smart cities is now to approve buildings with fiber optic cables.
