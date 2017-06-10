Uganda's 1.2 million refugees at a gl...

Uganda's 1.2 million refugees at a glance

Uganda's long and illustrious hospitality to people in pursuit of [temporary] sanctuary from either war or other forms of persecution goes 77 years back during World War II, when the British colonial administration offered haven to about 4,000 Polish nationals and Jews who had been marked for death by the Nazis in Europe. These, after the war in 1945, were repatriated.

