Ugandans urged to seize opportunities in Budget
Left to right: Private Sector Foundation executive director Gideon Badagawa, dfcu Bank chief finance officer Kate Kabaingi Kiiza, Mr Fred Muhumuza, an economist and Mr Edgar Isingoma, a senior partner at KMPG debate the 2017/2018 Budget during the dfcu BAnk post budget breakfast at Kampala Serena Hotel on Tuesday. PHOTO BY JONATHAN ADENGO Mr Gideon Badagawa, the executive director Private Sector Foundation Uganda, said the budget strategy was good but the challenge was in the allocations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC