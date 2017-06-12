Ugandans urged to seize opportunities in Budget

Left to right: Private Sector Foundation executive director Gideon Badagawa, dfcu Bank chief finance officer Kate Kabaingi Kiiza, Mr Fred Muhumuza, an economist and Mr Edgar Isingoma, a senior partner at KMPG debate the 2017/2018 Budget during the dfcu BAnk post budget breakfast at Kampala Serena Hotel on Tuesday. PHOTO BY JONATHAN ADENGO Mr Gideon Badagawa, the executive director Private Sector Foundation Uganda, said the budget strategy was good but the challenge was in the allocations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.