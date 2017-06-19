Ugandan traders turn to Dar port as Kenya polls close in

Kampala- With about six weeks left for Kenyans to go to the polls, the private sector in neighbouring states are now beginning to look at the Dar es Salaam port as an alternative route to import and export goods. Kenya's main port of Mombasa, which according latest reports, registered 11 per cent cargo growth in the first quarter of 2017, serves Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and DR Congo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.