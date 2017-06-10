Ugandan killed in UK to be buried in ...

Ugandan killed in UK to be buried in London cemetery

The remains of the victim of a June 6 fatal stabbing in Kingston are to be buried in a Cemetery in South West London at Worcester Park, his mother has said. Derick Mulondo, a Ugandan is said to have died on June 6, 2017 after being stabbed by his ex-girlfriend following a heated argument.

