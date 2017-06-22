Ugandan Hospital Trains Sudanese Team

Ugandan Hospital Trains Sudanese Team

A pioneering team of 49 healthcare workers from South Sudan has completed a new three-year at Mengo Hospital in Kampala, Uganda. The course originally was to meet at the Institute of Health Sciences in Jonglei, South Sudan, but civil war forced its relocation to Uganda.

Chicago, IL

