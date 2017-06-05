Ugandan choir wins in Germany
The Franciscan choristers, who were the sole participants from Africa, were declared by the judges as the best in singing, dancing and playing instruments . The Franciscan Choir of Christ the King Church, Kampala has done Uganda proud.
