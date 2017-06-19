Uganda: Will Record Low Central Bank ...

Uganda: Will Record Low Central Bank Rate Bring Down Bank Interest Rates?

This is the sentiment of Mr Gideon Badagawa, the executive director Private Sector Foundation Uganda , who told Daily Monitor that the "CBR reduction has not been commensurate with commercial bank interest rates." In the last one year, Bank of Uganda has eased the CBR by 7 percentage points, whereas commercial bank interest rates have on average dropped by 4.71 percentage points.

Chicago, IL

