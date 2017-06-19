Uganda: Will Record Low Central Bank Rate Bring Down Bank Interest Rates?
This is the sentiment of Mr Gideon Badagawa, the executive director Private Sector Foundation Uganda , who told Daily Monitor that the "CBR reduction has not been commensurate with commercial bank interest rates." In the last one year, Bank of Uganda has eased the CBR by 7 percentage points, whereas commercial bank interest rates have on average dropped by 4.71 percentage points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC