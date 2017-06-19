Uganda: Why Sugarcane Outgrowers Oppo...

Uganda: Why Sugarcane Outgrowers Oppose Museveni Zoning Policy

On April 28, President Museveni issued a directive to district leaders not to license any new sugar factories unless their source of sugarcane is guaranteed. Mr Museveni observed that some sugar companies have been licensed without any clear source of raw materials or established outgrower networks, forcing them to hoodwink farmers to sell canes to them in total disregard of the farmers' running contracts with established sugar companies.

