Uganda: Why Parliament Should Re-Visit KCCA Law

Kampala City has in its more than 100 years of existence expanded from the original seven hills of Nakasero, Namirembe, Lubaga, Mulago, Kibuli, Kololo and Makerere to anything upward of 20 hills. A city which was planned to accommodate 300,000 people has now a population of more than three million, which increases to five million during the day.

