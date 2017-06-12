Uganda: Why Museveni's Personal Assis...

Uganda: Why Museveni's Personal Assistant Left State House

President Museveni's decision to send Maj Edith Nakalema, a personal assistant, for a military course in the UK could be the start of a major clean up at State House, highly placed sources told The Observer this week. Sources said Nakalema, who had accumulated so much power by controlling access to the president, played a central part in fanning a culture of intrigue and infighting at the most powerful centre in the country.

Chicago, IL

