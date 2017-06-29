Uganda: Top Army Generals On 2021, 2022 Retirement Lists Revealed
UPDF generals Katumba Wamala, Charles Angina, Otema Awany and Nakibus Lakara top the lists of 581 officers who are set to retire in the years 2021 and 2022. Katumba was early this year relieved of his duties as UPDF chief of defence forces and was then controversially appointed state minister for works, a political position, without first retiring from the army.
