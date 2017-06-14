Uganda: Three Killed, 21 Injured in A...

Uganda: Three Killed, 21 Injured in Adjumani Land Clashes

Three people have died while 21 others are nursing severe injuries following a Wednesday morning attack waged by unknown armed men on residents occupying the disputed Apaa land in Juka village, Adjumani District. The land at the centre of controversy was demarcated in September 2015 by the government and handed to Adjumani District local government.

