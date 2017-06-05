Uganda: Suspected Ebola Patient Suffe...

Uganda: Suspected Ebola Patient Suffering From 'Bleeding Disorders'

Read more: AllAfrica.com

The patient who was recently admitted and isolated at Lacor hospital in Gulu district, after profuse bleeding, is suffering from a bleeding disorder, medical personnel have announced. Dr Cyprian Opira, the executive director of the hospital says preliminary tests conducted on the patient indicate that she is suffering from lack of blood clotting factors, a condition that occurs when blood cannot clot properly.

