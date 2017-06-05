Uganda: Suspected Ebola Patient Isolated
A female patient who began bleeding through body openings has been taken into isolation at St Mary's Hospital Lacor in the northern Gulu District amid fears she could be suffering from Ebola. Dr Emmanuel Ochola, an epidemiologist at the hospital, said the woman checked in at the facility last week from the neighbouring Adjumani District over a gynaecological complication.
