Uganda: State Seeks Time to Reply Stella Nyanzi's Mental Status Case

The prosecution has asked Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court for more time to study and respond to an application filed by Dr Stella Nyanzi in which she is challenging the decision to be examined to establish her mental test. The State Attorney Mr Jonathan Muwaganya informed court that he could not reply to Dr Nyanzi's objections because he had not received the documents the defence lawyers had served to his junior who represented him at the previous hearing in court.

