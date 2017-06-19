Uganda: State Prosecutors to Strike Over Low Pay
The state attorneys say they handle complicated cases like terrorism, corruption and murder yet their salary package is less than what a tea girl at Kampala Capital City Authority earns. The president of Uganda Association of Prosecutors, Mr Baxter Bakibinga, on June 17 wrote to all prosecutors of different seniority inviting them to Kampala on Friday to discuss the matter.
