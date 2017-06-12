Uganda should not bear refugee burden alone - " WRC
With an estimated 1.2 million refugees currently being hosted in Uganda, the newly formed World Refugee Council has called on other countries to share responsibility of what is currently being considered a major humanitarian tragedy in recent times. Formed this year by the Centre for International Governance Innovation , the World Refugee Council I an independent group of experts and political leaders from around the world with an objective of considering new ways of meeting the needs of refugees and states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC