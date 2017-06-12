Uganda should not bear refugee burden...

Uganda should not bear refugee burden alone - " WRC

With an estimated 1.2 million refugees currently being hosted in Uganda, the newly formed World Refugee Council has called on other countries to share responsibility of what is currently being considered a major humanitarian tragedy in recent times. Formed this year by the Centre for International Governance Innovation , the World Refugee Council I an independent group of experts and political leaders from around the world with an objective of considering new ways of meeting the needs of refugees and states.

