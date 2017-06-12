Uganda: Scores Injured in Bundibugyo Bus Accident

At least nine people were injured in a road accident on Monday morning when a driver of the Link bus failed to control it and rolled several times at Chabhi village located between Nyahuka Trading Centre and Bundibugyo Town Council. The head of traffic police in Bundibugyo, Mr David Habarurema said preliminary investigations indicate that the accident was caused by reckless driving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.