Uganda, Russia sign nuclear agreement

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Uganda's State minister for Minerals Simon D'Ujanga and Russia's deputy director general of ROSATOM State Atomic Energy Corporation, Nikolai Spasskiy in Moscow. The signing was made at the side-lines of ATOMEXPO, an international exhibition of the nuclear industry.

Chicago, IL

