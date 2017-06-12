Uganda: Ruling Party MPs Split Over P...

Uganda: Ruling Party MPs Split Over Presidential Age-Limit

5 hrs ago

Ahead of their planned annual retreat this year, ruling NRM MPs are struggling to build broad support for their push for the lifting of the presidential age limit in the Constitution. Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa said in a Monday interview that the NRM caucus MPs are split on the proposed push to remove the presidential 75 year age cap, ahead of their planned retreat at the National Leadership Institute , Kyankwanzi.



Chicago, IL

