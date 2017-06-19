Uganda: Residents Demand Autonomy As Museveni Visits Tororo
Residents of Tororo District are looking forward to President Museveni's visit to the district on June 26 as Electoral Commission prepares to fill the vacant position for the LC5 chairperson. It is during his anticipated visit that Mr Museveni will speak with finality on whether the district will be divided into two, one for the Iteso and the other for the Jopadhola.
