Uganda proposes overhauling examination system
The Ministry of Education in partnership with the Department for International Development of the United Kingdom are discussing methods of overhauling Uganda's education, assessment and examination system to equip learners with the relevant skills. During a sympossium on Tuesday, Education and Sports Minister, Ms Janet Kataha Museveni said the public has continued to judge the education success only in terms of examination results and grades attained by learners instead of what has been taught and learnt.
