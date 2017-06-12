Uganda: Police Name Mpigi Accident Vi...

Uganda: Police Name Mpigi Accident Victims, Six Were From Same Family

Police in Mpigi District have identified victims of the Eid el-Fitr accident in which a minibus collided with a Toyota premio at Kalandazzi swamp along the Kampala - Masaka Highway killing nine on spot. The Sunday afternoon accident left nine people dead and 13 injured on spot.

