Uganda: Police Detains Former UBC Boss Over 2014 World Cup Deal

Detectives have arrested and detained the former managing director of Uganda Broadcasting Corporation , Mr Paul Kihika, on a range of criminal cases that are under investigations. He is being investigated in connection to a Shs3.6b Uganda Broadcasting Corporation-Airtel sponsorship deal to air the 2014 Fifa World Cup matches.

