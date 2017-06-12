Uganda: Planning Authority Awaits Gov...

Uganda: Planning Authority Awaits Govt's Approval on Kampala Expansion

As Kampala Capital City Authority rolls out the planning structure of the city, plans to extend the boundaries of Kampala City to include Wakiso, Mukono and Mpigi districts remain a faraway cry due to government's delayed approval of the Metropolitan Physical Planning Authority, . Although Section 21 of the 2010 KCCA Act stipulates that there shall be the MPPA to handle and address planning issues within the capital city and the neighbouring districts of Wakiso, Mukono and Mpigi, the plan has remained on paper for six years since the establishment of the Act.

