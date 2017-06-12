Uganda: Panic As 40 MPs Get Pro-Gay M...

Uganda: Panic As 40 MPs Get Pro-Gay Magazines in Mail Boxes

And when the pigeon holes were stealthily stashed with pro-homosexual content yesterday, security officials were shocked and confused. The Observer has learnt that a woman sneaked into Parliament with copies of the offending magazines and stashed them in the pigeon holes unnoticed.

