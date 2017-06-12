Uganda: Ownership of St Lawrence Scho...

Uganda: Ownership of St Lawrence Schools, Colleges Revealed

Late Lawrence Mukiibi individually owned only 60 per cent of the eight schools, colleges and one university under the St Lawrence brand, this newspaper can reveal. Our investigations based on records filed with the Registrar of Companies show that four of his elder children, however, owned the other shares in the institutions.

Chicago, IL

