Uganda: Opposition Legislators Task Voters On Presidential Age Limit

The opposition in parliament last week tasked voters to warn their MPs against supporting the proposal to retain President Museveni in power after he clocks 75 years of age. The warning came amidst reports that some NRM MPs intend to table a proposal for the amendment of the presidential age limit at a retreat in Kyankwanzi due next month.

Chicago, IL

