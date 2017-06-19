Uganda: Oil Probe Report Puts House, ...

Uganda: Oil Probe Report Puts House, Executive On a Collision Course

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Quite easily the icing on the 10th Parliament's cake, the impatiently awaited report on investigations into circumstances under which government officials received Shs6b is out. Now the stage is set for a clash between Parliament and the Executive again as the recommendations left a sour taste in the Executive's tongue.

Chicago, IL

