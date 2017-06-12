Uganda: Muslim Leader Mubajje Tells G...

Uganda: Muslim Leader Mubajje Tells Govt to Spend Less On Weapons

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

While delivering Eid al-Fitr message at Old Kampala, the head of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, Mufti Shaban Mubajje, said instead of spending millions of dollars to buy weapons, government should allocate the money to feed refugees and encourage peaceful means of solving conflicts "The money being spent on buying weapons should be used to address poverty. Money should not be spent on buying weapons that shed innocent people's blood," Mufti Mubajje said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,098 • Total comments across all topics: 282,054,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC