Uganda: Muslim Leader Mubajje Tells Govt to Spend Less On Weapons

While delivering Eid al-Fitr message at Old Kampala, the head of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, Mufti Shaban Mubajje, said instead of spending millions of dollars to buy weapons, government should allocate the money to feed refugees and encourage peaceful means of solving conflicts "The money being spent on buying weapons should be used to address poverty. Money should not be spent on buying weapons that shed innocent people's blood," Mufti Mubajje said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.