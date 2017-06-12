Uganda: Museveni to Face Off With Bes...

Uganda: Museveni to Face Off With Besigye in Kyadondo

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Two long term political rivals, President Museveni and FDC's Dr Kizza Besigye will today face off as they grace the last campaigns of their flag bearers Sitenda Sebalu and Apollo Kantinti respectively. The two candidates were part of the campaigns in 2016 where Mr Kantinti won the poll but couldn't sustain the seat as High Court nullified his election over irregularities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,346 • Total comments across all topics: 282,069,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC