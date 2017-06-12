Uganda: Museveni to Face Off With Besigye in Kyadondo
Two long term political rivals, President Museveni and FDC's Dr Kizza Besigye will today face off as they grace the last campaigns of their flag bearers Sitenda Sebalu and Apollo Kantinti respectively. The two candidates were part of the campaigns in 2016 where Mr Kantinti won the poll but couldn't sustain the seat as High Court nullified his election over irregularities.
