Uganda: Museveni Sends His Personal A...

Uganda: Museveni Sends His Personal Assistant to UK Military Academy

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Museveni has sent his personal assistant Maj Edith Nakalema for a one year senior command and staff course at London-based Shrivenham Defence Academy, in a move sources say; is intended to "diffuse tension and frosty work relations" at the country's seat of power, Daily Monitor has learnt. Maj Nakalema is the only officer of the Uganda People's Defence Forces leaves in to undertake the course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16) Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,675 • Total comments across all topics: 281,599,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC