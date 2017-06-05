Uganda: Museveni Sends His Personal Assistant to UK Military Academy
President Museveni has sent his personal assistant Maj Edith Nakalema for a one year senior command and staff course at London-based Shrivenham Defence Academy, in a move sources say; is intended to "diffuse tension and frosty work relations" at the country's seat of power, Daily Monitor has learnt. Maj Nakalema is the only officer of the Uganda People's Defence Forces leaves in to undertake the course.
