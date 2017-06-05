Uganda: Museveni Orders Police to Weed Out 'Rotten Elements'
President Museveni yesterday piled more pressure on the police accusing it of being infiltrated by "rotten elements" who "hobnob with criminals" and once more ordered the leadership to clean up their ranks. Mr Museveni used his 31st State-of-the Nation address to admit that "there is a spike in lawlessness" in the country and cited the high-profile assassinations, recent house break-ins, robberies and theft of cash crops that have struck terror in the population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC