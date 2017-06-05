Uganda: Museveni Orders Police to Weed Out 'Rotten Elements'

President Museveni yesterday piled more pressure on the police accusing it of being infiltrated by "rotten elements" who "hobnob with criminals" and once more ordered the leadership to clean up their ranks. Mr Museveni used his 31st State-of-the Nation address to admit that "there is a spike in lawlessness" in the country and cited the high-profile assassinations, recent house break-ins, robberies and theft of cash crops that have struck terror in the population.

