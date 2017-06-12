Uganda: Museveni Cancels Multi-Billio...

Uganda: Museveni Cancels Multi-Billion Chinese Mining Deal Over Bribe

President Museveni has stopped a multi-billion copper mining project with a Chinese company at Kilembe Mines following information that a former minister pocketed a $1m bribe to influence the deal. The President also ordered investigations into allegations that top government officials, including a former minister, received millions of dollars in bribes to influence the award of the mining contract.

Chicago, IL

