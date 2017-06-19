Uganda: Museveni Blames Security Chie...

Uganda: Museveni Blames Security Chiefs on Violent Apaa Land Clashes

11 hrs ago

At a closed-door meeting with MPs from Acholi and government ministers last week, President Museveni took a swipe at his senior security chiefs for failing to detect or stop the recent deadly clashes between the Acholi in Amuru district and Madi from the West Nile district of Adjumani. The two communities have been feuding over a piece of land in Apaa village, along their border, since June 4. As a result, at least six people have been killed, hundreds displaced and 20 injured in the clashes that have heightened tensions between the two communities.

Chicago, IL

