Uganda: Museveni Blames Corrupt Officials for Dott Debacle

President Museveni has written to the executive director of Uganda National Roads Authority , Allen Kagina, to formally rescind his April 21, 2017 order stopping the authority from dealing with road construction firm Dott Services. In a memo dated May 29, 2017, a copy of which The Observer has obtained, Museveni also explains why he decided to overturn his initial decision.

