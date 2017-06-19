Uganda: Museveni Aide Arrested for 'Conning' Traditional Healer Mama Fina

The Police's Flying Squad has arrested a senior presidential adviser on political affairs, Yekoyada Nuwagaba, on suspicion of conning traditional healer Sylvia Namutebi a.k.a Mama Fina of Shs 2 million. Nuwagaba, according to police, got the money from Mama Fina on the pretext that he knew the people who killed her husband, Maj Muhammad Kiggundu, in November last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.