Uganda: Mubende Gold Row - Museveni Petitioned Over Eviction Notice
The fight over land rights in a gold mining area in Mubende has come to a head, with the artisanal miners vowing to defy a presidential directive that called for their eviction in favour of a certain company, writes CHRISTOPHER TUSIIME. Landlords, artisanal miners, gold traders and other service providers in the mining areas of Mubende have petitioned President Museveni over an eviction directive he issued to them two weeks ago.
