Uganda: MPs Get Extra Shs100 Million Each for Cars

7 hrs ago

MPs are smiling all the way to the bank after the government authorised the release of an extra Shs45b to Parliament, with each of the 449 lawmakers set to get an additional Shs100m, ostensibly to buy cars for constituency travels. In a June 13 letter titled: 'Additional cash limit of Shs45.8b for the Parliamentary Commission', Mr Keith Muhakanizi, the Secretary to the Treasury, authorised Ms Jane Kibirige, the Clerk to Parliament, to spend the cash as part of non-wage recurrent budget in the fourth quarter of the Financial Year 2016/2017.

