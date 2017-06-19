Uganda: Monitor, KPMG Launch 2017 Top...

Uganda: Monitor, KPMG Launch 2017 Top 100 Business Survey

The 9th edition of the Top 100 Mid-sized Companies' Survey will commence today with the aim of ensuring businesses stay ahead of a changing economic environment. The annual survey, launched in 2009 by both Daily Monitor and KPMG, targets mid-sized companies with an annual turnover of Shs360m to Shs25 billion, with three years of audited accounts.

Chicago, IL

