Uganda: Ministers, MPs Give Contradicting Accounts of Apaa Land Clashes

The quest for justice for victims of the recent Apaa land clashes remains a subject for debate after government and lawmakers from Adjumani and Amuru districts gave a conflicting account of the matter. Whereas government through Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the minister of State for Housing, put the number of the dead at eight, Mr Anthony Akol, the Kilak North MP, in a separate report to Parliament, said the number was 11. Dr Baryomunsi also said 23 people had been injured and admitted at St Mary's Hospital Lacor in Gulu District but Mr Akol put the number at 28. "I want to stress to the minister that facts, must be put right," said Mr Akol.

