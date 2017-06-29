Uganda: Mining Firm Told to Pay Conce...

Uganda: Mining Firm Told to Pay Concession Fee Arrears

A Leader of the Opposition in the Tenth Parliament Winnie Kiiza has said government should recover from Tibet Hima Mining Company Limited whatever money it has made in Uganda. She said although the company should, from 2013, have been remitting a $1.5 million concession fee to the government annually, it has not been doing this.

