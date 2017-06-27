Uganda: Many Mobile Money Agents to M...

Uganda: Many Mobile Money Agents to Miss Out On Agency Banking

Thousands of mobile money agents will not qualify to be agents of commercial banks once agency banking is rolled out around the country. In the regulation that awaits being gazetted, mobile money agents that conduct business in temporary kiosks, umbrellas and without specific physical addresses shall be excluded from agency banking.

