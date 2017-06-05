Uganda: Man to Spend Two Years in Jai...

Uganda: Man to Spend Two Years in Jail for Operating Illegal Radio

10 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

For operating an illegal radio, Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has sentenced a man to two years in prison. On May 25, Ssemwanga pleaded guilty to the charges which included; broadcasting without license and installing and operating radio broadcasting apparatus without license contrary to Uganda Communications Act, 2013.

Chicago, IL

