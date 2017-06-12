Uganda: Law to Regulate Rental Fees i...

Uganda: Law to Regulate Rental Fees in the Offing

1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Government is finalising the process to enact a law that will restrain landlords against charging high rental fees especially for traders, minister for Kampala Affairs Beti Olive Kamya has revealed. Ms Kamya's revelation follows city traders' uproar over soaring rental charges which they claim are determined by their landlords without their consent.

