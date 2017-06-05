Uganda: King Mumbere Shuffles Cabinet for First Time Since 2016 Attack
Rwenzururu king Charles Mumbere has shuffled his cabinet, the first changes since the 2016 attack on his palace in Kasese town that left the institution in shambles and hundreds of royal guards and civilians killed. A statement released by the kingdom spokesperson, Mr Clarence Bwambale, on Sunday says the reshuffle is aimed at creating effectiveness.
