Uganda: Kaweesi Murder Suspects' Wives Too Broke to Feed Children

Wives of the 20 suspects in the murder of Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi yesterday tested the patience of prison warders as they forcefully attempted to dump the prisoners' children in the court cells where their fathers were being held. The suspects appeared yesterday before Nakawa Grade I Magistrate Noah Sajjabi but their case was adjourned to June 25 after prosecution led by Rachael Nabwire said investigations were still ongoing.

