Uganda: Kaweesi Murder Suspects' Wives Too Broke to Feed Children
Wives of the 20 suspects in the murder of Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi yesterday tested the patience of prison warders as they forcefully attempted to dump the prisoners' children in the court cells where their fathers were being held. The suspects appeared yesterday before Nakawa Grade I Magistrate Noah Sajjabi but their case was adjourned to June 25 after prosecution led by Rachael Nabwire said investigations were still ongoing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC