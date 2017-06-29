Uganda: Kasese Killings Aftermath - R...

Uganda: Kasese Killings Aftermath - Residents Desert Health Centre

14 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Health workers at Bwesumbu Health Centre II in Bwesumbu Sub-county, Busongora North in Kasese District, have abandoned duty following the November 26, 2016 clashes between government forces and the royal guards that left at least 100 dead. Bwesumbu Health Centre II, located at the sub-county headquarters, was a battlefield between the Rwenzururu royal guards and security personnel during the attack on the Rwenzururu palace that left many bodies lying at the facility.

Chicago, IL

