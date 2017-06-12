Uganda: Kanungu Leaders Petition Muse...

Uganda: Kanungu Leaders Petition Museveni Over Shs18 Billion Tea Debt

Some residents of Kanungu District and their leaders have sought audience with President Museveni, demanding that the government clears an outstanding Shs18b debt owed to tea nursery bed operators who supplied tea seedlings to the National Agricultural Advisory Services in 2015. They also want government to prevail over the constant power outage they say is hurting their businesses, with factories operating on generators.



